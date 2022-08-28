Ontario Graduate Scholarship Program at University of Guelph in Canada 2022

Ontario Graduate Scholarship Program really regards academic merit in graduate studies (master’s and doctoral levels) in all fields of academic study. The program is mutually supported by funds offered by the Ministry of Training, College and Universities (‘ministry’) and funds offered by the University of Guelph. The ministry donates two-thirds of the award value and the university provides one-third.

NB: Scholars must apply for Canada Ontario Graduate Scholarship Program at the institution where they are/or plan to be enrolled in a master’s or doctoral program in 2022. The scholarship is not transferrable; it must be used at the institution at which it was granted.

At the University of Guelph, candidates to the OGS who register or are registered in QEII-GSST eligible programs will be automatically considered for the program as well.

Number of Awards: 2

Deadline: The deadline to apply for 2022 Ontario Graduate Scholarship Program at Guelph is is currently unknown till further notice.

Benefits of Ontario Graduate Scholarship Program

Recipients of Ontario Graduate Scholarship Program will be offered the benefits below:

The scholarship is valued at $15,000 per year.

A beneficiary will be granted $5,000 per semester for up to 3 semesters.

Eligibility for Ontario Graduate Scholarship Program

To meet the criteria for Ontario Graduate Scholarship Program, applicants must satisfy the requirements below:

Applicants must be registered or aim to register in an eligible program on a full-time basis.

Applicants have not surpassed the lifetime maximum of government-financed support or maximum OGS support available for their present level of study (see Maximum Support).

OSAP Holds – if you have an OSAP hold and/or restriction on your OSAP account, please know that while you are eligible to apply for the OGS, failure to resolve the restriction before/after accepting the OGS/QEII-GSST may result in the full cancelation and/or repayment of OGS/QEII-GSST funds. It is solely the applicant’s responsibility to ensure they are in good standing with OSAP administrators prior to the acceptance of an If you have questions about the application process, please contact your Graduate Program Assistant. OGS or receipt of funds.

Academic Assessment from Referees (30% total, 15% per assessment)

Ability to complete projects within an appropriate time period

Contribution to research development

Critical thinking, application of knowledge, judgment, originality, initiative, autonomy, enthusiasm for research

Academic training and relevant work experience (co-op included)

Professional and extracurricular interactions and collaborations with supervisors, colleagues, and peers (e.g. teaching, mentoring, supervising, project managing, chairing committees, organizing conferences/meetings, elected positions, etc.)

Required Documents:

Academic Record (40%)

Transcripts

Other academic accomplishments

Prior scholarships and awards

Publications and presentations

Statement of Interest/Plan of Study (Research Proposal) (30%)

Statement of Interest for Master’s (motivation, significance, creativity, communication skills).

Plan of Study for Doctoral (feasibility, communication skills, merit and significance).

How to Apply for Ontario Graduate Scholarship Program

To apply for Ontario Graduate Scholarship Program, please follow the guidelines below.