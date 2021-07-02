Postgraduate First-Class international awards at University of Buckingham, UK

If you are a high-caliber international student with the ambition to change your future, apply for the Postgraduate First-Class Scholarships at the University of Buckingham.

The programme aims to support overseas students who will take part in the postgraduate degree programme at the university.

Founded in 1973, the University of Buckingham (UB) is a non-profit and oldest private university that offers traditional degrees in a shorter time frame than most. It provides a variety of undergraduate and graduate programmes.

Why study at the University of Buckingham? International students can benefit from Buckingham’s renowned academic offerings. There are excellent work options both during and after your study.

Application Deadline: 31 August

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Buckingham

Department: NA

Course Level: Postgraduate

Award: 33% tuition fees

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the UK

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: The sponsorship will be awarded in any subject offered by the university

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

A postgraduate scholarship is available to home and international students holding a First Class Bachelor’s Honours degree from the UK or the equivalent level of qualification from other countries

How to Apply

How to Apply: Applicants can apply through UCAS or find the desired programme on the university website and apply as required by the course. After that, applicants will be automatically considered.

Supporting Documents: Submit Original Certificates and Transcripts, two references, Details about Work Experience, Passport.

Admission Requirements: Aspirants must have to complete the entry requirements of the university.

Language Requirement: All applicants must achieve the minimum requirements in all four components (listening, reading, speaking, and writing). The minimum entry requirement for a degree-level course is a Common European Framework grade of B2. IELTS, TOEFL, and Pearson equivalents

Benefits

All participants will receive a 33% reduction in tuition fees to complete their postgraduate degree in the UK.

