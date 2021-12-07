Lloyd Carr-Harris Entrance International Scholarship at Simon Fraser University – Canada, 2021

Simon Fraser University is providing an award amount of $20,000 (8 payments of $2,500) to the winning candidate.

The Lloyd Carr-Harris Entrance Scholarship is offered to an entering high school student of the highest academic standing as a direct admit to the Beedie School of Business.

Application Deadline: December 15, 2021

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate degree

Value of Awards: $20,000

Number of Awards: 1

Eligibility:

Applicants must have high school certificates with an excellent academic record.

Applicants must be proficient in written and spoken English language.

Applicants have to accomplish the admission requirements of Simon Fraser University.

How to Apply: To apply, you are obliged to take admission to the undergraduate degree program at the university. After being enrolled, applicants will be automatically considered for this funding opportunity.

Visit The Official Website For More Information