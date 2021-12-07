2022 International Students Scholarships at Susquehanna University, USA

Susquehanna University, USA is offering partial merit scholarship awards to selected international students.

Why choose to study at Susquehanna University? Susquehanna University’s programmes reinforce the skills that 9 out of 10 employers seek—ethical judgment, integrity, intercultural skills, and capacity for continued learning.

Application Deadline: 2nd May 2022.

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate & Masters

Value of Awards: Tuition Fee

Number of Awards: Not Specified

Eligibility:

Applicants must have completed their admission application.

Applicants are required to provide all necessary documents and meet the language requirements of the university.

Applicants must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL Internet-based – 80

TOEFL Computer-based – 213

TOEFL Paper-based – 550

IELTS – 6.0

Cambridge English – 170

How to Apply: International students can either apply via the university application portal or the Common Application Portal. All international applicants will be considered.

The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

School reports

Two recommendation letters

Passport copy of name and photo page

International Student Financial Aid Application (PDF)

Visit The Official Website For More Information