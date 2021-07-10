International Student Scholarships at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in USA – 2021

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is awarding up to $5,000 per academic year to exceptional students who are willing to pursue their studies at the University. This scholarship award decision will be based on academic merit and the diversity of the candidate (i.e. how the candidate contributes to the diversity of UWM).

Application Deadline: October 1st

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Awards: Up to $5,000 per academic year

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants need about average high school grades to get into UWM. The average high school GPA of the admitted freshman class at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee was 3.09 on the 4.0 scale, indicating that primarily B students are accepted and ultimately attend.

Applicants must have high school certificates with a good academic record.

Applicants need to demonstrate that they have a good level of written and spoken English.

Also Apply: International Student Scholarships at Kent Institute – Australia, 2021

How to Apply: Interested applicants must take admission to the undergraduate degree program at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Visit The Official Website For More Information