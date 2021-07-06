College of Arts, Celtic Studies and Social Sciences International undergraduate financial aid in Ireland

The University College Cork is lending a helping hand to international students by offering the College of Arts, Celtic Studies, and Social Sciences International undergraduate financial aid for the academic year 2021-2022.
This programme is open to international students admitted in any programme at the College of Arts, Celtic Studies, and Social Sciences of the University College Cork. The sponsorship will provide for the tuition fee of the programme.
University College Cork is a constituent university know as the National University of Ireland, ranked 286th in QS World University Rankings by TopUniversities with an overall score of 4.4 stars. Its mission is to facilitate a world-class student experience through which all UCC students are empowered and supported to achieve their goals.
Why choose to study at the University College Cork? University College Cork, Ireland’s leading university, is an institution with vibrancy, openness, and diversity towards its students in a bustling, safe, friendly, and cosmopolitan city. UCC offers the students a rich academic and extra-curricular experience as it recognizes the importance of educating and empowering the students beyond their academic endeavors.
Application Deadline: Open
Brief Description
University or Organization: University College Cork
Department: College of Arts, Celtic Studies and Social Sciences
Course Level: Undergraduate
Award: Tuition fee
Number of Awards: NA
Access Mode: Online
Nationality: International
The award can be taken in Ireland
Eligibility
Eligible Countries: International students entering from non-EU countries can apply.
Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate level courses and subjects available at the College of Arts, Celtic Studies, and Social Sciences are eligible to undertake.
Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:
Applicants must have the offer letter for the applied programme from UCC.
How to Apply
How to Apply: Applicants must register at the university application portal and log in to complete the application process. Applicants that will receive an offer letter for the applied programme will be considered for this application .
Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:
Academic Transcripts
Degree/School leaving certificate
Two academic references
statement of purpose
ID proof & passport copy
Admission Requirements: Students must have attained a minimum of 75% to 90%+ percentage in their previous academic qualifications to be admitted to UCC.
Language Requirement: The applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests:
IELTS – 6.5
TOEFL IBT – 90
PTE – 69
Benefits
The University College Cork will grant the winning students a 15% discount on the tuition fee of the applied undergraduate programme for up t 3 years of study.
