Ohio Wesleyan University International Student Financial Aid in USA

To support international students to pursue an undergraduate study program in the USA, Ohio Wesleyan University is offering International Student Financial Aid for the academic year 2021-2022.

The International Students financial aid program will be awarded to eligible students from all around the world who have applied for an undergraduate degree at the university.

Ohio Wesleyan University is a unique liberal arts university founded in 1842 as a nonsectarian institution by Methodist leaders and Central Ohio locals. In a range of subjects, it offers profitable undergraduate, postgraduate, and postgraduate research programmes.

Why would you like to be a student at Ohio Wesleyan University? This university is one of the top 100 national liberal arts colleges in the United States. It has always been committed to giving students a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It also provides internships and guided research opportunities for its students to gain practical experience in real-world circumstances.

Application Deadline: November 15, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: Ohio Wesleyan University

Department: N/A

Course Level: Undergraduate

Awards: Tuition-fees

Number of Awards: N/A

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International students

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All countries are eligible

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate degree program in any field offered by the university.

Eligibility Criteria: To book your place in this program, you need to meet the following requirements:

Must be international students

Must have applied for an approved undergraduate course at the university.

How to Apply

How to Apply: For this application, applicants must take for admission in an undergraduate degree at the university. After that, they can complete the online application form for this award.

Supporting Documents: Applicants must send the following documents together with their application for admission: Pre-qualification degree, copies of academic transcripts, certificates of English language proficiency, a statement, and a copy of passport.

Admission Requirements: Applicants must have a high school diploma to consider an undergraduate degree program at the university.

Language Requirement: Language requirements vary from one course to another.

Benefits

Ohio Wesleyan University will provide the tuition fees for the undergraduate degree programme.

