NLNG Postgraduate and Post-primary Scholarships for Nigerians 2021

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), as part of its social investment initiative in education, invites applications from interested and qualified students for its 2021 scholarship programs.
This scholarship program is created to promote academic excellent students and support human capital development in Nigeria.
Application Deadline: 31st July 2021
Eligible Countries: Nigeria
Type: Post-Primary & Post Graduate
Eligibility:
FOR POST-PRIMARY:
- Be an indigene of any of the NLNG host communities
- Be a Basic Five or Six pupil
- Provide his/her Basic Five result sheet duly endorsed
- Provide an attestation letter stamped & signed by the Head Teacher of his/her school (contact telephone number of the Head Teacher must be stated in the letter)
- Provide an indigene confirmation letter signed by the CDC Chairman, Paramount Ruler, or Chief in his/her community
- Provide a letter of identification from his/her Local Government Council
- Not be a child or ward of staff of Nig
- Provide a recent passport-sized photograph
FOR POSTGRADUATE: All prospective beneficiaries must possess the following to be considered.
- Have provisional admission from any of the underlisted UK institutions to study any of the following disciplines Renewable Energy, Engineering, Geosciences, Environmental Sciences, Management Sciences, Information Technology Law and Medicine: the University of Aberdeen, University of Cranfield
- Minimum of Second class (upper division) in the relevant field of study
- Completed NYSC programme
- Minimum of 8.0 IELTS score (with not less than 7.0 in all elements)
- Not be more than 30 years of age at the time of application
- Be resident in Nigeria and plan to return to Nigeria on completion of the proposed programme of study
- Provide a letter of identification from respective Local Government Councils
- Provide a letter of consent from the employer (if in service of any organization)
- Possess an international passport valid for travel, at least one year from September 2021
- Able to obtain UK Tier-4 students visa upon being successful
- Provide evidence of availability to travel in September 2021 if selected
- Not be a spouse, child, word, or direct relation of staff of Nigeria LNG Limited
Application Process:
All Postgraduate applications MUST include scanned and uploaded copies of the following documents:
- International passport bio-data page
- First Degree certificate
- NYSC discharge certificate
- Provisional admission letter from the indicated UK institutions above
- IELTS result
- Local Government Area Letter of identification
- Employer consent letter (where applicable)
