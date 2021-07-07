International PhD Studentships in Mechatronic System and Control Design, UK

International PhD Studentships in Mechatronic System and Control Design, UK

Applications are invited for PhD Studentships in Mechatronic System and Control Design at the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom.

This scholarship is designed for the UK and international applicants and aims to provide full funding to their PhD degree program for the academic year 2021/2022.

The University of Sussex is a public research university in Sussex, England that was founded in 1961. It provides a variety of undergraduate and graduate programmes.

Why study at the University of Sussex? Students at Sussex learn from some of the top university professors and researchers in the UK, all of whom are at the cutting edge of their areas. It has the best teachers and scientists to direct students in the best possible way.

Application Deadline: August 1, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Sussex

Department: NA

Course Level: PhD

Awards: £15,609

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Open

Nationality: Domestic and International students

The award can be taken in the UK

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: This award is open to UK and International students.

Eligible Course or Subjects: PhD degree in Mechatronic system and control design for robot-assisted upper-limb neurorehabilitation

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

Applicants must hold, or expect to hold, at least a UK upper second class degree (or non-UK equivalent qualification) in Engineering, or a closely related area, or else a lower second class degree followed by a relevant Master’s degree.

An excellent applicant is expected to have: the ability to communicate and write proficiently in English; background in robotics and control; analytical/mathematical skills; and programming skills.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The students must apply through the University of Sussex online system: https://www.sussex.ac.uk/study/phd/apply/log-into-account

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Personal statement

Work experience

Letter of reference

Proof of English language proficiency

Academic transcripts

Specific program requirements.

Admission Requirements: For taking admission, applicants must meet all the entry requirements of the university.

Language Requirement: The participants should be very proficient in the English language.

Benefits

The University of Sussex will provide fully-paid tuition fees for 3.5 years up to the international rate and a tax-free bursary for living costs for 3.5 years. From October 2021/22, this is expected to be £15,609 per year.

Apply Now