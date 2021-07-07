PhD International Studentships in Asthma Reviews, UK

Take the next step in your career by joining the PhD International Studentships in Asthma Reviews at the University of Edinburgh for the academic session 2021/2022.

The award is accessible for those eligible aspirants who are going to pursue a PhD degree programme at the University of Edinburgh. The bursary is open for the UK and international students.

The University of Edinburgh is Scotland’s most prominent and oldest university, offering courses in the arts, humanities, and computer science. It offers international students a variety of undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes.

Why study at the University of Edinburgh? Candidates can gain skills and experience at the university to help them prepare for and effectively transition from student to professional life. Students at this university can learn in a variety of methods, from on-campus programmes to part-time online studies.

Application Deadline: July 23, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Edinburgh

Department: NA

Course Level: PhD

Awards: £5,000 per year

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: UK and international students

The award can be taken in the UK

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applications are accepted from UK and international students.

Eligible Course or Subjects: PhD degree programme in machine learning for medical imaging.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must have a strong academic track record with a 2:1 or higher in a relevant undergraduate degree or its equivalent if outside the UK. It is desirable to have a strong performance in a relevant postgraduate (Masters’s) degree.

How to Apply

How to Apply: For grasping the opportunity, aspirants have to take admission in the PhD degree programme at the university. After that, applicants have to apply online for this studentship.

Supporting Documents: Students must submit a CV, academic transcripts, passport, letter of recommendation, and other relevant documents.

Admission Requirements: To be eligible for this programme applicant must meet all the entry requirements of the university.

Language Requirement: If English is not your first language, you must provide evidence of your competence in written and spoken English.

Benefits

This studentship is funded by the University of Edinburgh, for three years at UKRI stipend rate (£15,609 in 2021/22), £5,000 per year research consumables, up to £500 p.a. travel/conference expenses, and all tuition fees (home or international) waived under the UoE PhD Tuition Fee Contribution Scheme.

