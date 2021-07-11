International awards at University of South Carolina, USA

Get relief on the international tuition fee of an undergraduate programme at the University of South Carolina by applying for the international awards for the academic yer2021-2022.

Undergraduate international students at the University of Carolina are eligible to apply for the opportunity . The applicants must be paying out-of-state tuition fees to receive the benefits of this tuition fee scholarship.

Listed at 18 among the top national universities and ranked 571-580 in QS Global World Rankings 2021, the University of South Carolina is a public research university with a primary mission to educate the state’s citizens through teaching, research, creative activity, and community engagement.

Why study at the University of South Carolina? The University of South Carolina is a student-supportive educational institute that allows the students to explore and reach their personal and professional goals through frequently arranged workshops, one-to-one consultations, and other tools during the first year and beyond to help students. It offers the students a wide range of services designed to help them succeed inside and outside the classroom with world-class academics in a friendly, welcoming environment.

Application Deadline: 1st October 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of South Carolina

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: Tuition fee

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the United States

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applicants from all foreign countries are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate level courses and subjects offered at USC are eligible to undertake.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

Applicants must be paying the out-of-state tuition fees of the applied undergraduate programme.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students are required to set up an account on the application portal of the university and login with the created credentials to complete the application process. Applicants are required to contact the Office of Student Financial Aid and Scholarships Website for the opportunity application.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Transcripts of previously attended academic qualifications

Financial worthiness documents

Copy of Passport

Bachelor’s degree certificate

Admission Requirements: Applicants are required to have attempted ACT or SATs and provide respective scores, and have a high school diploma to be admitted in an undergraduate programme at USC.

Language Requirement: The applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 77

TOEFL PBT – 550

IELTS – 6.5

PTE – 53

Benefits

Winning international students will receive support for the tuition fee of the applied undergraduate programme at the University of South Carolina.

