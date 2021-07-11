International Grants at University Canada West, Canada

Unlock the opportunities to achieve your career goals by becoming a part of the International Grants at the University Canada West in Canada.

This programme aims to support European applicants who want to complete the bachelor’s or master’s programme at Ucanwest.

The University Canada West is a private and for-profit university ranked 81st in the country ranking. Ucanwest thrives on being relevant, accessible, and innovative, offering career-focused courses to transform students into leadership-ready graduates.

Why study at the University Canada West? University Canada West provides exceptional service and support to its students whether they study at Ucanwest online or on campus. It has designed highly career-focused programmes and offers them to students from more than 45 countries that contribute to the diversity and richness of the university. It is set to chase higher education with a profound focus on student experience to be a premium education provider.

Application Deadline: Open

Brief Description

University or Organization: University Canada West

Department: NA

Course Level: Bachelor and Master

Award: Tuition fee

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Canada

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applicants from Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: MBA, Bachelor of Arts in Business Communication, Bachelor of Commerce, and Associate of Arts are eligible to apply for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

Applicants must be applying to an eligible programme and must be accepted in the same by the university.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The applicants must enroll themselves in an eligible programme through the university application portal. Applicants from either of the eligible countries will be considered automatically.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to submit the following:

Equivalent of a Canadian high school (Grade 12) diploma

Translated official transcripts if not in English (official high school all post-secondary institutions)

Completed application form

Resume

Admission Requirements: The students have relevant educational qualifications to secure admission at University Canada West.

Language Requirement: The students must attain average required scores in the following English Language proficiency tests:

IELTS – 5

TOEFL IBT – 88

PTE – 61

CAE – 70

Duolingo – 105

Benefits

The applicants will receive a discount on the actual tuition fee up to $11,700 – $25,600 for the bachelor of the master programme undertaken by University Canada West.

Apply Now