William D King Scholarships in USA

William D King is delighted to come up with the idea of helping poor students with the program programme for the academic year 2021-2022. The scholarship money is one-time financial help or cash reward for the most brilliant students who have a flair for writing a detailed, informative, and engaging essay.

The William D King award is a merit-based program for the most intelligent and deserving candidate in America.

Bill is the Founder and President of ABA and is a Certified Public Accountant. He is the main master in the execution of Tax Minimization Strategies. He is an enthusiastic promoter for the customers of ABA. He is constantly working and operates many small enterprises in which William has ownership. William D King also played a pivotal role in raising capital for many of these small businesses with which he is associated presently.

Application Deadline: June 30, 2022

Brief Description

University or Organization: William D King

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate and graduate

Award: $1,000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: USA

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: USA

Eligible Course or Subjects: The sponsorship will be awarded in any subject offered by the university

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

The student to be currently registered at one of the recognized and popular US colleges or universities

The candidate must be a sophomore, junior, or even freshman, and a registered graduate

How to Apply

How to Apply: The William D King Scholarship essay requires completion. It must be sent through an email as an attached word file to info@williamdkingscholarship.com.

Make sure that you send all the important details along with their essays in the correct format:

Complete Name of the US student

Telephone Number or Mobile Number

Correct Mailing Address

Email ID

Date of High School Graduation

The Name of the University or College the student is currently enrolled or has applied at, or whose application is approved

Most current or present GPA

Personal Bio-data

Supporting Documents: All candidates should write an informative essay of approx, 700-850 words on the subject, “What has been the most challenging event in your life, and how did you deal with it and progress.”

Admission Requirements: Students must have a previous degree certificate with excellent marks.

Language Requirement: Applicants must be proficient in written and spoken English language.

Benefits

William D King will provide the award amount of $1,000 to students in the USA.

Apply Now