International awards at HafenCity University Hamburg in Germany

To help bright students in Germany, the HafenCity University Hamburg has established international awards for students for the academic year 2021-2022.

All international students can participate in this application programme. International students who excel in their field are eligible to apply for this application towards the cost of any bachelor or master degree study programme at HCU.

The HafenCity University Hamburg is a public university in Germany focused on architecture, civil engineering, and urban planning courses. It ranks 229th among all national universities. HCU wants to develop out of urban living environments and seeks sustainable solutions for current structural-spatial, ecological, social, cultural, and economic challenges.

Why choose to study at the HafenCity University Hamburg? The main characteristics of HCU’s education are highly practical orientation, technical knowledge, multi-perspective reflections, and creativity. The university trains highly qualified graduates for business, administration, or the academic field

Application Deadline: October 15, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: HafenCity University Hamburg

Department: NA

Course Level: Bachelor or Master

Award: Educational fund

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Germany.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applicants from all overseas countries including countries in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, or Latin America.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Students can apply to study any bachelor or master programme at HCU.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must have above-average performance in studies and research.

The applicants must demonstrate financial hardships.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Applicants must apply using the application portal of the university. application information can be obtained here.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

certificate of your first academic degree

Achievements

Evidence of experience

Admission Requirements: Applicants are required to have higher education entrance qualifications or a verified bachelor’s degree.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 71 to 88

TOEFL ITP – 490 to 570

IELTS – 5.5 to 7.0

CAE – Level B

CPE – Level C

TELC – B1

Benefits

The selected students will be given an educational fund towards the overall cost of pursuing a degree programme at HCU.

Apply Now