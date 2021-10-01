Sid and Pat Gilbreath Appreciation Endowed international awards in USA

To reward the exceptional talents and hard work of students, Tennessee Technological University is happy to announce the Sid and Pat Gilbreath Appreciation Endowed international awards in the USA.

This award is available for both current and prospective candidates entering the Master of Science in Engineering Management program. Applications for this program are open for international students.

Tennessee Technological University, usually known as Tennessee Tech, is a prestigious institution. It features nine colleges that provide a variety of degree programmes in a variety of fields. The university has about 10,000 students from all around the world enrolled.

Why study at Tennessee Technological University? This university provides a real education for real people preparing to reach at real careers. At Tennessee Tech, students can learn in a variety of ways from on-campus programs and part-time online studies.

Application Deadline: December 15, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: Tennessee Technological University

Department: N/A

Course Level: Masters degree

Awards: Tuition-fees

Number of Awards: N/A

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International students

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities

Eligible Course or Subjects: Master of Science in Engineering Management program

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

Must be a regularly admitted or current graduate student with good standing in accordance with current institutional policies.

Must be studying in the Master of Science in Engineering Management program.

Preference will be given to international students or students from under-served populations.

How to Apply

How to Apply: To receive consideration for this application, all candidates must take part in an applicable degree program at the university first. Once their application for admission is accepted, they can apply for the opportunity.

Supporting Documents: Applicants must provide the following documents: Pre-qualification degree, copies of academic transcripts, certificates of English language proficiency, a statement, and a copy of passport.

Admission Requirements: Students must have and maintain a cumulative 2.5 GPA.

Language Requirement: Language requirements vary from course to course.

Benefits

Tennessee Technological University will provide tuition fees to successful candidates.

