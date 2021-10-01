MBA International Management Scholarships at ESCP Business School

If you’re thinking of initiating a career plan in International Management abroad, you should take a look at the MBA International Management Scholarships for Entrepreneurs at the ESCP Business School in Europe. Applications for the academic year 2021-2022 are now accepted.

The grant is specifically for the MBA in International Management programme at ESCP. Students who can demonstrate a proven track record of success (educational and professional) through their admission application and performance at interviews will be deemed eligible for this tuition fee scholarship worth €15,000.

ESCP Business School is a European school of management positioned among one of the top private institutes and is ranked 5th best in the world by the Financial Times. It is holding a mission to educate and inspire future business leaders to have a positive impact on the world.

Why choose to study at ESCP Business School? ESCP Business School is a well-established business school with a global presence with campuses in prominent cities like Paris, Berlin, Turin, Warsaw, London, Madrid. Students acquire critical thinking and the ability to reinvent and imagine new ways of doing business while expanding their international work experience.

Application Deadline: 1st October 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: ESCP Business School

Department: NA

Course Level: Master

Award: €15,000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Europe

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All international students are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Students can apply for the MBA in International Management programme at ESCP.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must have successfully applied for and been admitted to the programme before the scholarship deadline.

The applicants must have been involved in an entrepreneurial project/start-up or plan.

How to Apply

How to Apply: To apply to ESCP, the applicants are required to utilize the online application portal. The applicants must submit a fully complete application form separately and submit it via mail to gcoello@escp.eu.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Completed application form

A professional recommendation from one of your collaborators who could testify on your leadership skills as an entrepreneur

A short essay on – Outline your current or future entrepreneurial project, and explain the motivation behind your project OR Define your role in a start-up organization with which you collaborated and explain the motivation behind your involvement in the organization

Degree certificate

Grade transcripts

Reference

Photocopy of passport

CV

Admission Requirements: The applicants must hold a previous Bachelor or Master’s degree (or equivalent) in any discipline and must have a minimum of 3-years’ work experience. GRE or GMAT score need to be submitted.

Language Requirement: The applicants are required to submit test scores of TOEFL or IELTS as proof of English language proficiency.

Benefits

ESCP Business School will be awarded the selected students a fee deduction of €15,000 from the tuition fee of the MBA in International programme in Europe.

