Good Neighbor Scholarships for International Students in USA

The University of Texas at Austin is dedicated to helping students bring their dream of studying in the USA come true. Therefore, it has introduced the Good Neighbor Scholarships to international students for the academic year 2022-2023.

This scholarship programme has been set up for the students of countries of the Western Hemisphere except for Cuba and the USA. Selected students will be awarded one year’s worth of tuition expenses, including insurance and other fees.

The University of Texas at Austin provides first-class education, ranking among the 40 best universities globally. UTexas aims to achieve excellence in the interrelated areas of undergraduate education, graduate education, research, and public service.

Why choose to study at the University of Texas at Austin? UTexas is very committed to academic excellence and teaching and research. It is a leading research facility that supports cutting-edge research in almost all educational disciplines. UTexas is highly preferred by not just domestic but also international students.

Application Deadline: The deadline for the Good Neighbor Scholarship for the year 2022-2023 is March 1st, 2022, by 5 pm.

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Texas at Austin

University of Texas at Austin Department: NA

NA Course Level: Undergraduate or Graduate

Undergraduate or Graduate Award: Tuition fee

Tuition fee Number of Awards: NA

NA Access Mode: Online

Online Nationality: International

International The award can be taken in the USA.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applicants from countries in the Western Hemisphere except Cuba and USA are eligible to apply.

Applicants from countries in the Western Hemisphere except Cuba and USA are eligible to apply. El igible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate or graduate-level study programme of choice taught t UTexas could be applied for.

Undergraduate or graduate-level study programme of choice taught t UTexas could be applied for. Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria: The applicants must be born in and are residents of a nation in the Western Hemisphere (excluding Cuba and the United States).

How to Apply

How to Apply : Students can apply to UTexas through the university portal or the Coalition Application Students must include a Statement of Purpose covering the following points to be considered of the scholarship:

: Students can apply to UTexas through the university portal or the Coalition Application Students must include a Statement of Purpose covering the following points to be considered of the scholarship: Campus and community involvement -Discuss your involvement with student groups, university committees, and community involvement/volunteering and how they contribute to your success as a student.

Academic Goals – Explain your current academic interests and plans after graduation.

Financial Need – Indicate need for financial assistance, including any recent changes in your financial situation (e.g., medical bills, loss of sponsorship).

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

The students are required to present the following documents to the university: High school transcripts

Resume

Letters of recommendation

Personal Statement

Admission Requirements: Applicants must have a grade-point average (GPA) of at least 3.0 (on a 4.0 scale) or its international equivalent.

Applicants must have a grade-point average (GPA) of at least 3.0 (on a 4.0 scale) or its international equivalent. Language Requirement : The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests: TOEFL – 79

IELTS – 6.5

Benefits

The selected students will be provided one year’s worth of tuition, including expenses such as health insurance, late registration fees, ISSS Support Services fee, etc., during their study at UTexas.