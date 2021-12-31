Application-Required Entrance International Scholarships at University of Winnipeg, Canada

Do you want to attain a cutting-edge, industry-aligned degree certificate in Canada? Then, you can apply for the Application-Required Entrance Scholarships at the University of Winnipeg offered for the academic year 2022-2023.

Newly enrolled international and domestic students that have undertaken any Undergraduate, Graduate, Collegiate, Professional, Applied and Continuing Education (PACE) or English Language Program (ELP) programme at UWinnipeg are eligible to receive $100 – $48,000 under this scholarship scheme.

The University of Winnipeg is a public research university in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Nationally ranked at 41st position, this university offers undergraduate faculties of art, business and economics, education, science, and kinesiology, and applied health as well as graduate programs.

Why choose to study at the University of Winnipeg? The University of Winnipeg is committed to excellence in post-secondary education through undergraduate and selected graduate programs. The University of Winnipeg is a dynamic campus and a downtown hub that connects people from diverse cultures and nurtures global citizens.

Application Deadline: All interested students must submit their applications by 1st March 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Winnipeg

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate or Graduate

Award: $48,000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: Domestic and International

The award can be taken in Canada.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All Canadian national and international students are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate, Graduate, Collegiate, Professional, Applied and Continuing Education (PACE) or English Language Program (ELP) offered at UWinninpeg can be applied for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be new students at UWinnipeg.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students are required to complete an application for admission to UWinnipeg. Scholarship application details can be obtained here.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to submit official transcripts issued by the high school, university, or college they attended along with the personal statement, resume / C.V, and two reference letters.

Admission Requirements: The applicants must have a minimum 85% grade average from the grade 12 high school courses used for general admission or a relevant bachelor’s degree qualification.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 86

IELTS – 6.5

CanTEST – 4.5

C1/C2 – 180

CAEL & CAEL CE – 60

CAEL Online – 70

PTE – 58

ELP – Level 5

Benefits

The selected students will be awarded a $100 – $48,000 scholarship towards their study costs at UWinninpeg.

Apply Now