Coventry University Undergraduate Territory Awards in UK

Scholarships provide an opportunity for students to earn an education. Keeping this in mind, Coventry University is presenting the Undergraduate Territory Awards program in the United Kingdom.

International students will be granted free accommodation under this award. The award can be taken by undergraduate students at Coventry University.

Coventry Institution is an English public research university. It is ranked 50th in the country and adheres to the principle of academic freedom, which is based on rational inquiry carried out with honesty.

Why would you like to choose Coventry University? It is a modern university with specialised staff and facilities in each of its academic schools, as well as an environment and services geared toward helping students reach their full potential. The reputation of Coventry’s student experience is built on a solid foundation of academic and welfare student support.

Application Deadline: Applicants must submit all required application materials until 01 January 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Coventry University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Awards: Accommodation

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the United Kingdom

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Students that are nationals or residents of Bangladesh, Botswana, Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, Vietnam, Zambia or Zimbabwe. are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Students can apply to either of the undergraduate programmes offered at Coventry University.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

Be self-funded and paying international tuition fees.

Hold a conditional offer for a qualifying undergraduate course at Coventry University in Coventry.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The applicants must apply through the university’s application portal. Students that receive a conditional letter for an undergraduate bachelor’s course from the university will be considered.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

All academic transcripts

Copies of degree/diploma certificates or work reference if employed

One academic reference

Personal statement

Copy of your current passport

Admission Requirements: The applicants are required to submit legitimate documents at the time of application.

Language Requirement: Students need to demonstrate that they have a good level of written and spoken English.

Benefits

Students who win this award will get free accommodation for a year upon undertaking an undergraduate programme at Coventry University.

Apply Now