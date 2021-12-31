Government of Ireland International Education Scholarships Programme (GOI-IES) 2022

The Higher Education Authority (HEA) is pleased to issue the 2022 Call under the Government of Ireland International Education Scholarships Programme. Under the initiative 60 scholarships will be provided for one year study at Bachelor, Masters or PhD levels to successful candidates who have an offer of a place at an eligible Irish higher education institution.

The aim of the 2022 GOI-IES scheme is to reflect Ireland’s engagement in target partner countries. The scheme is operated in the higher education sector and funded in partnership between the Government and the higher education institutions (HEIs).

Scholarships will be branded as prestigious awards reflecting the core messages about Ireland as a centre of international education. It is expected that for every scholarship winner, awareness of Ireland will be raised among many more potential students.

The offer is open to students from non-EU/EEA countries and is applicable to all fields of study.

Students who are successful will receive:

A €10,000 stipend for one year’s study

A full fee waiver of all tuition and other registration costs at the higher education institution

Benefits

The HEA will award a scholarship fund to the student (through the HEI that the student is attending) amounting to €10,000 for one study year. This fund is directed at covering student costs and living expenses. The scholarship may be for:

▪ the final year of an undergraduate programme;

▪ one year of a taught master’s degree programme or;

▪ one year of a research programme (e.g. one year of a 2-year research masters or a 3-4-year PhD programme).

➢ The scholarship stipend will be transferred to the host higher education institution (HEI) of the successful student in one payment of €10,000. The HEI will then put in place a system to transfer the funds to the scholarship awardee.

➢ The HEI will be required to give a FULL fee waiver to the student for the scholarship year (i.e. tuition fee and registration charge are waived). This is the minimum matching funding requirement that institutions will be required to make to the scholarship scheme.

➢ It is expected that a total of 60 scholarships will be funded by the Government of Ireland International Education Scholarships for the academic year 2022/2023.

Candidate profile

➢ Possess excellence (academically, personally, professionally, creatively);

➢ Excellent communication skills;

➢ Extra curriculum activities (for example: humanitarian work; politics local, national, international; arts; sports);

➢ Possess strong rationale for pursuing their study in Ireland that indicates how a GOI-IES fits into their longer-term goals.

Application Deadline: 25 March 2022

For More Information:

Visit the Official Webpage of the Government of Ireland International Education Scholarships Programme (GOI-IES) 2022