FINCAD Women in Finance Scholarship Canada

Brief description:

FINCAD established the annual FINCAD Women in Finance Scholarship Canada to encourage and support outstanding women in the field of finance to pursue graduate-level studies.

FINCAD

Masters/PhD Degree

Host Institution(s):

Any accredited University

Level/Field(s) of study:

Graduate-level program in Finance with an emphasis on finance, particularly relating to the use of derivatives in capital markets and/or financial risk management.

Number of Scholarships:

Not specified

Target group:

Women of any age and citizenship

Scholarship value/inclusions:

The scholarship is an award of US$20,000 with 50% of the award being paid directly to the winner and the remaining 50% being paid to the educational institution to directly assist with tuition.

Eligibility:

Applications are welcomed from female citizens of all countries who are enrolled in a post-graduate program at a university accredited by the national or international body approved for that purpose in the country where the university is situated. You must be enrolled and attending the program on a full-time basis during the 2021-2022 academic year.

Application instructions:

Applications are done online. Deadline for applications is 30 June 2021.

It is important to visit the official website (link found below) for detailed information on how to apply for this scholarship.

Website:

Official Scholarship Website: https://fincad.com/about#women-in-finance