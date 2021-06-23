Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship Program at University of Toronto

Brief description:

The Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship Program at the University of Toronto is intended to recognize international students who demonstrate exceptional academic achievement and creativity and who are recognized as leaders within their school. A special emphasis is placed on the impact the student has had on the life of their school and community, and their future potential to contribute positively to the global community.

Host Institution(s):

University of Toronto, Canada

Level/Field of study:

Undergraduate programme offered at the University

Number of Awards:

Each year, approximately 37 students will be named Lester B. Pearson Scholars.

Target group:

International students from around the world, including international students studying at Canadian high schools.

Scholarship value/inclusions/duration:

The scholarship will cover tuition, books, incidental fees, and full residence support for four years.

Eligibility:

To be eligible to apply to the Pearson International Scholarship, you must be:

• an international student (i.e. a non-Canadian requiring a study permit);

• currently in your final year of secondary school or have graduated no earlier than June 2020

• beginning your studies at the University of Toronto in September 2021 (students already attending post-secondary studies cannot be considered; students starting their studies in January 2021 at another post-secondary institution cannot be considered)

Application instructions:

Applications are currently closed.

To become a Pearson Scholar, you must be nominated by your school and apply to undergraduate studies at the University of Toronto. To apply, you’ll need to:

• Receive a nomination from your school. (High schools not already contacted/verified are asked to submit an application for nomination rights available here.)

• Apply to study at the University of Toronto to begin your studies in 2021 and complete your application for admission by the appropriate deadlines.

• Once the University received a nomination and you’ve applied to the university, you can complete the online Lester B. Pearson Scholarship application.

The school nomination deadline is 30 November 2020. The student admissions deadline is 14 December 2020 (you are recommended to apply before 7 November 2020).The scholarship application deadline is 18 January 2021.

It is important to visit the official website (link found below) for detailed information on how to apply for this scholarship.

Website:

Official Scholarship Website: http://future.utoronto.ca/pearson/about#about