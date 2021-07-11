Early Bird Scholarships for International Students at ESC Clermont Business School, France

Education in France is known globally as both competitive and exceptional when it comes to giving students a quality learning experience. If you also want to study in France, apply for the Early Bird Scholarships at ESC Clermont Business School.

International students are eligible to receive this application towards the tuition fee of the undertaken programme. Students will enjoy a 5% to 10% discount on the programme fee.

ESC Clermont Business School is an international business school ranked 86th in France, holding a mission to educate and train the students to be agile and proactive managers, entrepreneurs, and leaders.

Why choose to study at ESC Clermont Business School? ESC Clermont Business School is an academically and pedagogically excellent business school to assure employment to all its graduate. It is a human-sized and learning-centric organization aiming to provide quality programmes to its students who wish to acquire, update and develop their skills. It is an expert organization recognized internationally.

Application Deadline: Open

Brief Description

University or Organization: ESC Clermont Business School

Department: NA

Course Level: Bachelor and Master

Award: Tuition fee

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in France

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applicants from all countries other than France are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Bachelor and master programmes offered by ESC are eligible to apply for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be self-funding students accepted in any applied programme by ESC.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The applicants have to create an account on the ESC application portal and apply to the desired programme. Applicants for the opportunity will be considered automatically upon applying early.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

CV

Motivation Letter

Copy of Passport/ID

Education certificates and grade transcripts

1 or 2 Recommendation letters (depending on programme)

Admission Requirements: The students must have attended 12 years of school, including high school to get into any programme at ESC.

Language Requirement: The applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL – 550

IELTS – 6.5

TOIEC – 750

Benefits

The applicants will be given up to a 10% discount on the tuition fee of the applied programme by ESC upon being awarded the Early Bird Scholarship.

Apply Now