International Financial Aid Program at Anatolia College – Greece, 2021

The Anatolia College – Greece is offering financial aids to a substantial number of students in each entering class. Financial aid awards aim to make quality education affordable to students in need and also reward a student’s academic accomplishments and potential.

Financial aid grants will be determined according to student or family financial need, as appropriate, and academic merit within university budget limitations. Financial need is a percentage reduction in the ACT tuition fees.

Application Deadline: October 15, 2021

Type: Undergraduate and Graduate degree

Value of Awards: Tuition-fees

Eligibility:

Applicants must be enrolled or accepted for enrollment.

Applicants must be degree-seeking.

Applicants must be proficient in English language

Applicants must demonstrate financial need through submitting the financial aid application.

How to Apply: Applicants must have to take admission in the undergraduate and graduate degree program at the university. After being enrolled, candidates can apply for this funding opportunity.

