Vikes International Athlete Awards at University of Victoria, Canada

Fulfill your educational goals with the Vikes International Athlete Awards offered by the University of Victoria for the academic year 2021-2022.

The financial aid positions will be given to an international undergraduate student entering or transferring to UVic and competes on any Vikes Varsity team at the University of Victoria. Winners will receive a sum of money every year to cover their fee for the applied programme.

The University of Victoria is a public research university and holds a mission to facilitate the acquisition, dissemination, and application of deepened knowledge at UVic and worldwide. It is ranked 301st in Best Global Universities.

Why choose to study at the University of Victoria? The University of Victoria provides its students with a great academic environment, hands-on learning opportunities, and a drive to impact the world. At UVic, students learn with their peers and tackle new challenges on their own under the guidance of the faculty. It gives the students a complete 360-degree education.

Application Deadline: Open

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Victoria

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: $40,000

Number of Awards: 1

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Canada

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All students entering Canada from any foreign country are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Applicants can apply to undertake any undergraduate programme offered at UVic.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

Applicants must be accepted in the applied undergraduate programme by UVic.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Interested students must create an account on the university application portal and apply. Students will automatically be considered upon applying.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Official transcripts

CV

Admission Requirements: The applicants must have attended complete schooling and have a high school diploma to be enrolled in any undergraduate programme at the University of Victoria.

Language Requirement: The applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 90

TOEFL PBT – 575

MELAB – 90

LPI – 6

CAEL – 70

IELTS – 6.5

Benefits

The University of Victoria will provide this award to one international student in the form of $10,000 per year for four years to undertake an undergraduate programme.

