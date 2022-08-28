Concordia Entrance Scholarship in Canada 2022/2023

The Concordia Entrance Scholarship is open to international students who are top-performing students from all over the world. This award is offered by Concordia University, and it is for both undergraduate and graduate degree programs at the university. You will love to know that the funding is usually made accessible to students the moment they receive admission, which allows students to focus on their research and studies. These funding packages could include awards that are generated by the operating funds of Concordia University, and/or through the kindness of individual sponsors.

Concordia University – About

Concordia University frequently referred to as Concordia, is public research academia found in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. It is the only one out of the three universities in Quebec where English is the main language spoken. By the 2019/2020 academic session, there were 46,077 scholars enrolled in credit courses at Concordia, making the university among the biggest in Canada by acceptance.

Established in the year 1974, Concordia University is a respectable institution for higher education. It is well-known for its two campuses and four faculties. The Sir George Williams Campus is in the downtown core of Montreal, Quartier Concordia (around the Guy-Concordia Metro station), and Loyola Campus in the housing west-end district of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. They are linked by a free shuttle-bus service for students, faculty, and employees.

Why should you study at Concordia University? The institution offers more liberty in pursuing a career that motivates you, and you are expected to enjoy your career more. The school is a vibrant and prosperous community playing a key role in advancing the education system of Canada.

Concordia Entrance Scholarship – Summary

Award Level : Undergraduate & Graduate

: Undergraduate & Graduate Eligible Countries: Any

Any Awarding Institution: Concordia University

Concordia University Department : N/A

: N/A Location: Canada

Canada Number of Awards: Not stated

Not stated Value of Award: $10,000.

$10,000. Application Deadline: Not specified

Eligibility for Concordia Entrance Scholarship

To be eligible for Concordia Entrance Scholarship, applicants must satisfy the requirements below:

Eligible Countries : All

: All Acceptable Courses : Undergraduate & Graduate program in any field taught by the school.

: Undergraduate & Graduate program in any taught by the school. Interested persons must have applied for a degree in any area of study at Concordia University.

Applicants must hold high school certificates, and an undergraduate degree from a recognized university.

Benefits of Concordia Entrance Scholarship

Beneficiaries of the Concordia Entrance Scholarship will be offered the benefits below:

The program will provide an award amount of $10,000 to the winning applicants for the session 2022/2023.

These benefits are regularly topped up with research and teaching assistantships, making the complete funding package financially adequate, and allowing students to finish their degree in a timely manner.

How to Apply for Concordia Entrance Scholarship

To apply for Concordia Entrance Scholarship, applicants should follow the guidelines below:

Interested students wishing are encouraged to apply early for admission; there is no different application procedure for graduate fellowships.

After applying for an approved course at the university, all applicants will be qualified for this application scheme.

at the university, all applicants will be qualified for this application scheme. Necessary Documents: The following must be submitted as additional documents of application for admission: Pre-qualification degree, academic transcripts in copies, awards, English language proficiency certificates, a statement, and a copy of passport.

The following must be submitted as additional documents of application for admission: Pre-qualification degree, academic transcripts in copies, awards, English language proficiency certificates, a statement, and a copy of passport. All candidates must hold a high school diploma to get admission to an undergraduate degree program at the university. It is vital to go through all application requirements in the official website before applying.

Language Prerequisite: Applicants have to meet the English language requirements of the university.

Applicants have to meet the English language requirements of the university. GOODLUCK!

At Concordia University, funding is offered during the period of admission, which allows students to focus on their research and studies. These funding packages could include awards that are generated by the operating funds of Concordia University, and/or through the kindness of individual sponsors.

To inquire further about Concordia Entrance Scholarship, please visit the official website.