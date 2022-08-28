Cape Breton University Entrance Scholarships in Canada 2022/2023

The Cape Breton University Entrance Scholarships program is presently inviting applications from qualified domestic and international students for their Undergraduate Studies Entrance Scholarships. These scholarship awards are applicable to and granted to undergraduate students with exceptional academic performance and/or students who are clearly in financial need.

Through the help of numerous sponsors, a wholesome $2.5 million in scholarships, awards, and bursaries are awarded to students entering CBU every year. Students entering straight from high school or via articulation agreement partners are considered for entrance scholarships based on their academic grades.

Cape Breton University – About

Cape Breton University (CBU) is a public, co-ed, primarily undergraduate institution of higher education situated in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada. Cape Breton University is surrounded by a pristine natural landscape, beautiful culture, and welcoming people. Cape Breton University (CBU) is home to almost 5,500 students from over 40 nations all over the globe.

Cape Breton University is dedicated to progress and protecting the future of Cape Breton Island, inventive economic growth and sustainability programs, and indigenous learning leadership. CBU provides an inclusive set of liberal arts, science, business, health, and professional programs on the first energy self-sufficient campus in North America.

The school built a three-turbine, 5.4-megawatt wind farm off campus, at a price of $17.6 million in partnership with Natural Forces Technologies. This is for the purpose of producing sufficient electricity to counterpoise its carbon dioxide emissions. The project took advantage of a government scheme that paid a quality rate per kilowatt for energy from small-scale green energy facilities. The farm is expected to generate approximately $2.1 million in yearly revenue

As an institution of higher education that is dedicated to progress in teaching and learning, the university provides students with the advantage of outstanding experiential learning and undergraduate research opportunities in a supportive academic environment.

Cape Breton University Entrance Scholarships – Summary

Type: Partial Funding

Partial Funding Academic Institution: Cape Breton University

Cape Breton University Study Level: Undergraduate

Undergraduate Available courses: All Subjects

All Subjects Eligible Applicants: International Students

International Students Country: Canada

Canada Application Deadline: Not Specified

Eligibility for Cape Breton University Entrance Scholarships

To be eligible for Cape Breton University Entrance Scholarships, applicants must satisfy the requirements below:

Interested candidates must be categorized as a domestic or international student.

If the individual is an Articulation agreement student, he/she must be presently registered in their program of transfer.

Interested applicants must show an outstanding academic performance and high accomplishments at previous study level(s).

Applicants must meet the minimum 80% average as determined by CBU to be qualified with no failures.

Average for foreign students coming straight from high school will be determined by Cape Breton University.

ESL conditional offers must attend a CBU English language partner school to have award honored.

Documents Mandatory for Application : all entering students who want to be considered for entrance scholarships must provide the following in addition to an admission application: Official transcript Financial need application for those interested in bursaries.

: all entering students who want to be considered for entrance scholarships must provide the following in addition to an admission application:

Benefits of Cape Breton University Entrance Scholarships

Each successful scholar will receive an award amount of up to $30,000 to cover their study expenses in Canada.

How to Apply for Cape Breton University Entrance Scholarships

To apply for Cape Breton University Entrance Scholarships, the applicant should follow the guidelines below:

Interested and qualified applicants should go to Cape Breton University on www.cbu.ca to apply for Cape Breton University Entrance Scholarships.

Applicants searching for Cape Breton University Entrance Scholarships in Canada are expected to have conditional offer of admission into degree program at the University.

Almost all Cape Breton University degree programs, diploma, and certificate programs offer a transition-to-work module through co-op education, work placements, internships, and work-study programs. The deadline is set; interested students are advised to prepare all necessary documents for application, and apply early.

To inquire further about Cape Breton University Entrance Scholarships, please visit here.