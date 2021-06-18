CNPq and University of Saskatchewan Co-Funding Program in Canada

CNPq and the University of Saskatchewan (USask) are jointly offering the program for Brazilian nationals to pursue their master’s and PhD studies for the session 2021/2022.

The funding program aims to provide an educational fund to enhance students knowledge who want to start their higher degree education at the University of Saskatchewan.

For research and development, the University of Saskatchewan is one of Canada’s largest medical colleges. It is one of Canada’s premier research universities and a member of the U15 Canadian Research University Network. A total of 200 academic programs are available.

Brief Description

University or Organization: CNPq and University of Saskatchewan

Department: N/A

Course Level: Master’s and PhD degree

Awards: Varies

Number of Awards: Unlimited

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: Brazilian students

The award can be taken in Canada.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Brazil

Eligible Course or Subjects: PhD and master’s degree programme in Anthropology, Art & Art History, Curriculum Studies, Education – cross-departmental PhD program, Indigenous Studies, Languages, Literatures, & Cultural Studies, Large Animal Clinical Sciences, Linguistics & Religious Studies, Marketing, Music, Philosophy, Small Animal Clinical Sciences, Veterinary Pathology, Women, Gender & Sexuality Studies at the University.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

Must be designated by their department to be considered for the programme.

Must submit photocopies of all official non-U of S post-secondary transcripts. The University of Saskatchewan student records are accessed.

Must submit two referral letters and see the application for instructions on writing the reference letters.

How to Apply

How to Apply: First, applicants have to take admission at theUniversity. After that, applicants have to follow the given steps:

Find a program

Follow the steps to apply for admission

Contact the Student Recruitment Officer of your intention to apply for CNPq

Supporting Documents: Candidates need to meet the documents required at the University of Saskatchewan. Conditional letter of admission

Admission Requirements: For taking admission, students must have to check the entry requirements of their chosen program.

Language Requirement: If your education has not been conducted in the English language, you will be expected to demonstrate evidence of an adequate level of English proficiency. For more information, go through the English language requirements

Benefits

The University of Saskatchewan will provide a monthly allowance in accordance with its norms for up to four years for PhD students and two years for master’s students. Return international airfare, health insurance cost covered. Tuition cost covered for up to four years for PhD students and two years for master’s students. Tuition bursary is equivalent to international differential tuition for four years for PhD students and two years for master’s students.

Apply Now