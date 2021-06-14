25 Companies That Are Ready To Recruit & Grant You Visa To Canada

Its far easier for Canadian citizen and residence to get a job in Canada than those outside its shore.

Although, It may look very difficult but its more easier if you know how to go about it. We’ve often discussed how to migrate to Canada in some of our blog posts, However, this article is going to guide you to identify potential employers that are ready to hire you in Canada.

As a matter of fact, there are quite a number of jobs in Canada that as an immigrant, you do not need to have a university degree.

Although, if you’ve got a degree, the chances of you getting a Job in Canada is higher. As fascinating as this sounds, there are demands in some sectors in Canada that are higher than others. If you want to have a better chance at getting a Job in Canada as an immigrant, you are better off getting a degree in the sectors that are in high demand.

To perhaps, save you from going back and forth, let’s give you a recap of the most employable Jobs for immigrants in Canada.

Most Employable Occupation For Immigrants In Canada

Software Engineer

Sales Representative

Aerospace Engineers

Accountants

Nurses & Licensed Practical Nurses

Civil Engineers

Computer Programmers

Computer Engineers

If you properly look through the list above, you’d discover that Engineering, health and computer sectors are the major sectors. These occupants are in high demand in Canada and they tend to also pay well.

Hence, if you want to increase your chances of getting employed as an immigrant in Canada, make sure to have a degree in one of the major sectors that are employable in Canada.

Having said that, let’s take a look at the most Canadian employers according to Indeed.

Top 25 Canadian Employers

Ledcor

American Express

RBC

H&R Block

Husky Energy

Suncor

Ericsson

Desjardins

CIBC

Apotex

TELUS Communications

PwC

Accenture

Deloitte

Banque Nationale Du Canada

Citi

Shaw Communications

PepsiCo

Intact

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

There you have it. Those are the most employable companies in Canada. Hence, if you’ve got a degree in any of the most employable sectors, you can choose to apply in any of those companies. You should also consider expandable your reach outside these numbers.