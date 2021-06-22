Team Middlesex Sporting Excellence international awards in United Arab Emirates

Do you want to improve your performance in a sport and enjoy it by taking the part of Sports Scholarships? Good News, the Middlesex University Dubai is happy to announce Sporting Excellence Scholarships for worldwide candidates and aims to help them develop their focus and work towards achieving their dream.

The educational award is designed to provide financial support for talented and ambitious students commencing an undergraduate degree programme in any discipline at the university.

Middlesex University Dubai is the first campus of Middlesex University London, with approximately 3,500 students representing over 100 countries. It offers its students the same very high level of a British education.

Why study at Middlesex University Dubai? The institution has been committed to satisfying students’ educational needs and assisting them in reaching their full potential. It offers a comprehensive range of pre-university, undergraduate, and postgraduate programmes in a number of subjects. Aside from that, students can take advantage of amazing scholarship and job opportunities here.

Application Deadline: June 30, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: Middlesex University Dubai

Department: N/A

Course Level: Undergraduate

Awards: Tuition fees

Number of Awards: N/A

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: Domestic and International applicants

The award can be taken in UAE

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate degree programme in any field

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

Must be international students

Must have applied for any foundation and all bachelors programme at Middlesex University Dubai.

How to Apply

How to Apply: All students who have applied for an approved program at the university and their application for admission has been accepted can send their application for this application. The application can be made through the university’s online application system.

Supporting Documents: The following documents must be provided together with the application for admission: Pre-qualification degree, copies of academic transcripts, certificates of English language proficiency, a statement, and a copy of passport.

Admission Requirements: To be enrolled in an undergraduate program at the university, applicants must have a high school diploma.

Language Requirement: For the UG program, the university’s minimum requirement is IELTS with an overall 6.0 with at least 5.5 in each component.

Benefits

Middlesex University Dubai will provide tuition fees to the winning candidates for undergraduate study.

