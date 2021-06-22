Principal’s Scholarships for Indian Students at Queens University, Canada

Queens University is now looking forward to helping bright Indian students fulfil their academic goals through an excellence Principal’s Scholarships.

There are five awards available to support Indian students commencing in the undergraduate degree programme at the university.

Queen’s University at Kingston, commonly known as Queen’s University, is a public research university in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. It offers ten undergraduate, graduate, and professional faculties and schools.

Why study at Queens University? Queen’s invests in graduate student talent and it offers research excellence and a transformative student experience. They provide support services and resources specifically for students that add value to the student experience and enable academic, professional and personal success.

Application Deadline: 30 September 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: Queens University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: $10,000

Number of Awards: Five

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: Indian students

The award can be taken in Canada

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: India

Eligible Course or Subjects: The sponsorship will be awarded in any subject offered by the university

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

Must be considered citizens of India

Must have to enroll in the bachelors degree

How to Apply

How to Apply: To grab the opportunity, aspirants must have to take admission in the undergraduate degree programme at the university. Students will be automatically considered for this award, no application is required.

Supporting Documents: Students must have to submit the high-school transcripts and copy of passport.

Admission Requirements: Applicants must have to meet the admission requirements of the university.

Language Requirement: If English is your second language, you may need to provide evidence of standardized English testing results.

Benefits

Each successful scholar will receive the award amount of $10,000 at Queen’s University in Canada.

