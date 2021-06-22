Principal’s Scholarships for Indian Students at Queens University, Canada

Queens University is now looking forward to helping bright Indian students fulfil their academic goals through an excellence Principal’s Scholarships.
There are five awards available to support Indian students commencing in the undergraduate degree programme at the university.
Queen’s University at Kingston, commonly known as Queen’s University, is a public research university in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. It offers ten undergraduate, graduate, and professional faculties and schools.
Why study at Queens University? Queen’s invests in graduate student talent and it offers research excellence and a transformative student experience. They provide support services and resources specifically for students that add value to the student experience and enable academic, professional and personal success.
Application Deadline: 30 September 2021
Brief Description
University or Organization: Queens University
Department: NA
Course Level: Undergraduate
Award: $10,000
Number of Awards: Five
Access Mode: Online
Nationality: Indian students
The award can be taken in Canada
Eligibility
Eligible Countries: India
Eligible Course or Subjects: The sponsorship will be awarded in any subject offered by the university
Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:
Must be considered citizens of India
Must have to enroll in the bachelors degree
How to Apply
How to Apply: To grab the opportunity, aspirants must have to take admission in the undergraduate degree programme at the university. Students will be automatically considered for this award, no application is required.
Supporting Documents: Students must have to submit the high-school transcripts and copy of passport.
Admission Requirements: Applicants must have to meet the admission requirements of the university.
Language Requirement: If English is your second language, you may need to provide evidence of standardized English testing results.
Benefits
Each successful scholar will receive the award amount of $10,000 at Queen’s University in Canada.
