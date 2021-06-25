Stavros Niarchos Foundation International Awards at University of Queensland – Australia, 2021

The University of Queensland – Australia is offering a financial award to encourage and reward domestic and international students who want to study a coursework program at the university.

Application Deadline: June 28, 2021

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Awards: $9,000 for each year

Number of Awards: 2

Eligiblity: An applicant is eligible for the opportunity , if the applicant –

submits an application to the Director by the closing date for applications

is enrolled, or intends to enrol full-time in an Approved Program in the year of the award, or after an approved deferment of one year; and

students need appropriate English language skills for admission to UQ. The level of English required depends on the program you’re applying for.

How to Apply: Applicants have to take admission for an undergraduate degree. After that, they are eligible to apply for the award. After that, they can apply for this award.

