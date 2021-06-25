Stavros Niarchos Foundation International Awards at University of Queensland – Australia, 2021

The University of Queensland – Australia is offering a financial award to encourage and reward domestic and international students who want to study a coursework program at the university.
UQ provides comprehensive support services and orientation programmes to ensure that you have the best possible university experience.
Application Deadline: June 28, 2021
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Value of Awards: $9,000 for each year
Number of Awards: 2
Eligiblity: An applicant is eligible for the opportunity , if the applicant –
submits an application to the Director by the closing date for applications
is enrolled, or intends to enrol full-time in an Approved Program in the year of the award, or after an approved deferment of one year; and
students need appropriate English language skills for admission to UQ. The level of English required depends on the program you’re applying for.
Also Apply: Study In UK: 2019 Swansea University’s College Of Science Scholarships
How to Apply: Applicants have to take admission for an undergraduate degree. After that, they are eligible to apply for the award. After that, they can apply for this award.
Visit The Official Website For More Information
Be First to Comment