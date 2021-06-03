Liveris Academy Merit International Awards Scheme at University of Queensland Australia – 2021

The University of Queensland is awarding a $10,000 scholarship opportunity to high achieving students who are willing to pursue a degree program at the Institution.

The purpose of the Scholarship Scheme is to encourage and support outstanding students in an Approved Program at The University of Queensland, through financial support and Membership of the Liveris Academy.

Application Deadline: June 28, 2021

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate Degree

Value of Awards: $10,000 for each year

Number of Awards: Up to 5

Eligible Field of Studies: Bachelor of Computer Science, the Bachelor of Engineering (Honours), an engineering integrated program, the Bachelor of Information Technology, the Bachelor of Science, the Bachelor of Advanced Science (Honours), the Bachelor of Mathematics or a dual program including one of these programs.

Eligibility:

Applicants must be enrolled or intend to enroll full-time in an Approved Program in the year of award or after an approved deferment of one year.

Applicants must either have completed no more than one semester towards the Approved Program in the year of award; or have not undertaken any tertiary study at Bachelor level or higher prior to enrolling in the Approved Program, other than studies in special university programs designed for secondary school students.

Applicants are required to provide evidence of English language ability as per the university guidelines.

How to Apply: To apply for the award, applicants need to take admissions at the university, and then they can submit their application through an online portal.

