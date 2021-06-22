How to Save Money On Your Car Insurance 2021

The thought of owning your own car can be very attractive for many people, and often people work out the costs and decide it’s an investment worth making – only to then realise they haven’t thought about the cost of their insurance.

Don’t Pay for Your Car Insurance Monthly

Most standard insurance policies give you a choice of six or twelve months’ cover, and most policies give you the option to pay for the policy upfront, or to spread it out over monthly payments.

Insurance companies encourage their customers to pay monthly, spreading the cost and not having to pull out the entire fee in one go. Obviously for people on a tight budget, this might be the only option, but if you can afford to pay for the policy upfront, you will likely save around 20% per year as companies charge you interest on policies paid monthly.

Bundle Your Plan with A More Experienced Driver

Another good way to reduce the cost of your car insurance is to bundle the policy with a more experienced driver. Insurance companies base your price on several factors, including your age and “risk” level. An older driver with a clean record will be less of a risk to the company and therefore, the premiums will be less costly.

Bundle Different Insurance Plans Together

If you have home or renter’s insurance, using the same company for your car insurance can bring your price down somewhat. As an existing customer, you could well be offered a discount on other products and services.

Make Modifications to Your Car

Installing a new and effective security system can see a dramatic price decrease on your car insurance as it will make you less of a risk as it will be less attractive to would be thieves or vandals. You will also find off street parking can reduce the cost significantly too.

If you haven’t bought your car yet, consider some safety modifications such as air bags, anti lock braking systems and electronic stability control to bring your payments down even more.

Another good way to get a good deal on a like for like car insurance policy is to use a reputable company who are interested in supporting their customers and keep their costs as low as possible. Some of the best US car insurance companies in 2018 are below:

Progressive Insurance

One of the largest and most recognised insurance providers in the US, Progressive is known for offering fair prices with multiple extras including road side assistance. Ideal for people on a strict budget, you can tell Progressive how much you want to spend, and they will tailor make a package to suit your budget.

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual are known for their customisable packages which means you only have to pay for the coverage options you actually need. The company offers a twelve month price guarantee and can insure many different classes of vehicle.

Allstate Insurance

Allstate has a good standing across many states, with strong financial ratings. The company offers safe driving discounts and pre-payment discounts amongst others.

USAA Insurance

USAA are well known for their highly competitive rates and comprehensive cover. However, they are only available to use for active and retired US military members and their immediate families.

Express Lane Insurance

Express Lane prides itself on its super cheap policies and it is one of the few insurance companies that offer competitive rates to all drivers, including high risk drivers such as young drivers who have just passed their tests and those with a recent accident on their file.

The best way to get a low cost insurance policy is to use a comparison site to see what is available. Take a look and get the most out of your car insurance today.