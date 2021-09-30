WIU Undergraduate Regional Diversity Scholarships in USA

To acknowledge the efforts of bright international students, Western Illinois University is granting the Undergraduate Regional Diversity Scholarships. The grant is open for the academic year 2022/2023.

The purpose of this application program is to provide financial support for outstanding aspirants who want to pursue an undergraduate degree at Western Illinois University. Students from South and Southeast Asia, Africa, Latin America and Caribbean countries are eligible to apply for this award.

Founded in 1899, Western Illinois University is a public university in the United States founded on the principles of higher education. Among the finest public and private institutes and universities, it is ranked 413.

Why choose Western Illinois University? This university offers undergraduate and graduate programs that are oriented on students and feature innovative teaching, research, and service that are anchored in interdisciplinary, regional, and global views.

Application Deadline: April 1, 2022

Brief Description

University or Organization: Western Illinois University

Department: N/A

Course Level: Undergraduate Degree

Awards: $3000

Number of Awards: N/A

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International students

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: South and Southeast Asia, Africa, Latin America and Caribbean countries.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate degree in any subject area.

Eligibility Criteria: To become eligible, the candidate must meet all the given criteria:

The applicants must have high school certificates with a good academic record.

Prospective Student must be fully admitted to a degree program and enrolled for 30 SH per year

How to Apply

How to Apply: Aspirants must have taken admission in the undergraduate degree coursework at the university. After that, you are qualified to apply for the grant.

Supporting Documents: Applicants must submit a copy of their passport, high school transcripts and external exam results, post-secondary transcripts, if attended.

Admission Requirements: Prospective Student must have a 3.0 Cumulative GPA or 3.0 GPA from WIU’s Summer Sampler Program

Language Requirement: The university requires all international applicants to demonstrate satisfactory proficiency in English.

Benefits

Western Illinois University will provide an amount of $3000 to the successful candidates.

