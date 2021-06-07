UCSC international awards at Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, Italy

International students are invited to become a part of the UCSC international awards at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Italy.

The award will support international students who want to enter the undergraduate and graduate degree programme at the university.

The Catholic University of the Sacred Heart is an Italian private research university founded, proudly founded in 1992, and continuing its mission to educate people while preparing them to lead and serve in the world and keeping a rigorous and interdisciplinary search for truth and wisdom going till date.

Why choose to study at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart? Ranked 12th in the country, Catholic University of the Sacred garnered a reputation in international circles for its programs. The prestige of the university is the prime attraction for international students. The second attraction is the top-notch quality of education and faculty at the university.

Application Deadline: Open

Brief Description

University or Organization: Catholic University of the Sacred Heart

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate and Graduate

Award: € 8190

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Italy

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applications of students residing outside the European Union and associated states are accepted.

Eligible Course or Subjects: All degree-level courses and subjects taught at the university are eligible to apply for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be accepted into any degree programme at the university.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students are required to apply online using the portal provided by the university. The students are required to request the “UCSC International Scholarship” while filling out the online application to be considered for the opportunity .

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

High school records

Preschool attended proof

Diploma certification

Foundation course certificate

Bachelor degree

Admission Requirements: Applicants must achieve a minimum of 75% in their previous year of study to be admitted to the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart.

Language Requirement: The applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests:

IELTS – 6.0

TOEFL IBT – 84

Cambridge English – 173

Cambridge IGCSE First Language English – D

Cambridge IGCSE English as a Second Language – C

Benefits

The university covers up to 37% of the tuition fee, approximately € 8190, of the applied degree programme under this application . They will also receive accommodation.

