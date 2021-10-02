UBC Sauder School of Business Dean’s Entrance international awards in Canada

Apply for UBC Sauder School of Business Dean’s Entrance international awards in Canada

Don’t miss out on this chance to receive an experiential education at an affordable cost in Canada! Apply now for the Dean’s Entrance international awards at the UBC Sauder School of Business.

The award is available for talented students who have an exceptional track record of academic excellence, community involvement, and business leadership skills.

At UBC Robson Square, the Sauder School of Business offers a secondary teaching facility. It provides specialised career paths as well as practical experience. Organizations frequently place it among the top 100 business schools.

Why study at the UBC Sauder School of Business? Faculty, staff, and specialised career advisors at the UBC Sauder School of Business give unwavering support. It gives a space for students to share their enthusiasm for studying while also providing the opportunity to build skills in preparation for a profession.

Brief Description

University or Organization: UBC Sauder School of Business

Department: NA

Course Level: Masters degree

Awards: $20,000 – $40,000

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: Not known

Nationality: Canadian and international students

The award can be taken in Canada

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities

Acceptable Course or Subjects: Masters degree program offered by the UBC Sauder School of Business

Admissible Criteria: To be considered for this fund, the applicant must have to hold a bachelor’s degree certificate and be applying for the masters of administration course at UBC for the academic year 2022-2023.

Applicants must have an exceptional track record of academic excellence, community involvement, and business leadership skills.

How to Apply

How to Apply: If you want to apply for this education award, then you are demanded to take admission in the masters’ degree coursework at UBC Sauder School of Business. After enrolling, seekers will be automatically considered for this studentship.

Supporting Documents: Candidates will be asked to provide the statement of purpose, letter of motivation, research proposal, and curriculum vitae.

Admission Requirements: For taking entrance in a master’s program, claimants are required to meet the entry requirements of the school.

Language Requirements: Applicants must be required to speak, comprehend, and write fluently in English.

Benefits

The scholarship program will be awarded worth up to $20,000 – $40,000 to the successful candidates.

Application Deadline: For international students: April 5, 2022 and Canadian students: May 3, 2022

