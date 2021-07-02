SSE Catarina and Sven Hagströmer Scholarships in Sweden

The Stockholm School of Economics is proudly offering Catarina and Sven Hagströmer Scholarships for the academic year 2021-2022.
The main purpose of this award is to provide financial support for students from China who are going to enroll in the master’s degree program at the university.
Founded in 1909, the Stockholm School of Economics is a private business school in Stockholm’s Vasastaden area, in the heart of the city. SSE offers bachelor’s, master’s, and MBA degrees, as well as PhD and executive education programs.
Why study at Stockholm School of Economics? SSE is an academic hub for ambitious students and researchers from all over the world. It offers you a unique opportunity to increase your skills and knowledge as well as create an invaluable network.
Application Deadline: Open
Brief Description
University or Organization: Stockholm School of Economics
Department: NA
Course Level: Masters degree
Award: Full tuition fee
Number of Awards: 2
Access Mode: Online
Nationality: International
The award can be taken in Sweden
Eligibility
Eligible Countries: China
Eligible Course or Subjects: MSc degree in any subject offered by the university.
Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible for the program, the applicant must have high school certificates with a good academic record.
Excellent English language skills are also a prerequisite
How to Apply
How to Apply: The applicants are required to register themselves and carry out the application process. Applicants will be considered upon applying.
Supporting Documents: Submit academic transcripts of a bachelor’s degree and a copy of your passport.
Admission Requirements: To be eligible for the grant, candidates must meet the entry requirements of the university.
English Language Requirements: Applicants must have excellent English skills.
Benefits
Stockholm School of Economics will provide two scholarships that cover the full tuition fee for the MSc program.
