Shaping Entrepreneurial Women Scholarships for Malaysian Students at Heriot-Watt University, UK

The 30% Club Malaysia and Edinburgh Business School are providing the Shaping Entrepreneurial Women Scholarships for Malaysian candidates at the Heriot-Watt University.

Students who can demonstrate a proven track record of success through their admission application and performance at interviews will be deemed eligible for this application .

Heriot-Watt University is a public research university based in Edinburgh, Scotland. It was established in 1821 as the School of Arts of Edinburgh, the world’s first mechanics’ institute, and subsequently granted university status by royal charter in 1966. It is the eighth oldest higher education institute in the UK.

Why chose to study at Heriot-Watt University? The degree programmes at Heriot-Watt are career-focused and relevant to the needs of business and industry, leading employers to actively seek out their graduates. They work in partnership with the professions to develop and accredit our degrees, ensuring career-relevant education and an environment that helps to foster the leaders of tomorrow.

Application Deadline: 15 December 2021.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Heriot-Watt University

Department: NA

Course Level: MBA

Award: Up to RM58,050

Number of Awards: Up to three

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the UK

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Malaysia.

Eligible Course or Subjects: MBA degree programme.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must have successfully applied for and been admitted to the programme before the scholarship deadline.

Be female and of Malaysian nationality

How to Apply

How to Apply: You must have received and accepted an unconditional offer of a place on the full or part-time MBA programme. Complete the Edinburgh Business School Scholarship application form

Supporting Documents: Submit two written references in support of the application. Ideally one should be from your current, or your most recent employer. If this is not possible, personal references are acceptable.

Admission Requirements: The applicants must hold a previous Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) in any discipline and must have a minimum of 3-years’ work experience.

Language Requirement: The applicants are required to meet the English language proficiency requirements.

Benefits

Heriot-Watt University will provide the following:

One placement for full tuition fee waiver of RM58,050.

Two placements for 30% fee waiver of the full tuition fee.

