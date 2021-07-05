SAMK Full Tution-Fee Scholarships for International Students in Finland

Satakunta University of Applied Sciences is actively accepting applications for the Full Tution-Fee Scholarships in Finland for the academic year 2021-2022.

The financial aid positions will be given to nationals of non-EU and non-EEA countries who have been accepted into any bachelor’s degree programmes at SAMK. The selected students will receive an annual ward under this application .

Satakunta University of Applied Sciences is an industrial higher education institution for applied sciences study ranked 29th in the entire country. It holds the responsibility to produce customizable competence to meet the modern and versatile needs of working life in the region of Satakunta and the neighboring areas and the chosen fields all over Finland.

Why study at Satakunta University of Applied Sciences? Satakunta University of Applied Sciences focuses on education, research, innovation, and development activities, which support industrial restructuring. It provides experts and developers for the region and promotes internationality and entrepreneurship in Satakunta. SAMK is known for imparting working life-based degree education and learning environments that support digital visions to ensure the availability of education. Its graduates are employed by the best institutions of applied sciences.

Application Deadline: 15th November 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: SAMK University of Applied Sciences

Department: NA

Course Level: Bachelor

Award: Full-tuition fee

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Finland

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Students of non-EU and non-EEA countries are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: All bachelor’s degree programmes offered by the university are eligible.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must have enrolled themselves in a bachelor’s degree programme at SAMK.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The applicants are required to apply online through the platform arranged by the university. The students who will successfully enroll and be accepted will be considered for this application .

Supporting Documents: The applicants are required to submit the following documents to the university:

A photo

Motivation Letter

Transcript of records

Copy of your passport

Admission Requirements: The applicants must hold high academic records in their previous education records to be accepted in any programme at SAMK.

Language Requirement: The students must be proficient in the Finnish language. They must know the basic skills (level A2) of the Finnish language.

Benefits

The winners of this application will receive full tuition-fee annually towards pursuing any bachelor’s degree programme at SAMK.

Apply Now