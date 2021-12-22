Ravago Group International Scholarships at University of Queensland – Australia, 2022

The University of Queensland is providing the award amount of $10,000 and up to $10,000 for travel support for individuals who are passionate about studying a degree program at the Institution.

Application Deadline: 9 January 2022.

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Awards: $10,000

Number of Awards: Up to 5

Eligibility:

Applicants must be enrolled as a commencing full-time students in an undergraduate program in 2022 and have completed no more than 32 units

Applicants need to meet the general entry requirements of the university.

Applicants have to accomplish the English language requirements of the university.

How to Apply: Applicants must have to take admission in the bachelor’s degree coursework at the university. After taking affirmation, seekers will be automatically considered for the bursary.

