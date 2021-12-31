Rachel Carson Scholarships for International Students at Chatham University, USA

Applications are exclusively open for the Rachel Carson Scholarships to high-potential overseas students at Chatham University in the USA.

The programme aims to encourage international students to undertake an undergraduate programme at the university. The scholarship is awarded annually based on a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher and full-time enrollment.

Chatham University is a private university in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It offers certificates and degrees including bachelor, master, first-professional, and doctorate degrees in the School of Arts, Science & Business, the School of Health Sciences, and the Falk School of Sustainability & Environment.

Why choose to study at Chatham University? Chatham University prepares its students to build lives of purpose, value, and fulfilling work. Through professional skill development and liberal arts learning, Chatham prepares its graduates to be informed and engaged citizens in their communities.

Application Deadline: Applications must be submitted by February 1

Brief Description

University or Organization: Chatham University

Department: N/A

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: Full Tuition

Number of Awards: N/A

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All international applicants are eligible.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate degree program in any field offered by the university.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

Must be international students.

Aspirants have to undertake the undergraduate degree programme.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Applicants must have to enroll in an undergraduate degree at the University via online application form . After taking admission, students can complete the scholarship application form.

Supporting Documents: Submit all official post-secondary transcripts, mark sheets, and degree conferrals, and a copy of the passport photo page, official bank statement.

Admission Requirements: Aspirants must have a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Language Requirement: Applicants whose first language is not English must meet one of the following language proficiency requirements.

Benefits

Each Successful scholar will receive the full-tuition fees to complete their undergraduate degree in the USA.

