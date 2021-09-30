Norman Lions Club International Student of the Month Scholarships in USA

The Norman Lions Club has set up an amazing programme named the Norman Lions Club International Student of the Month Scholarship at the University Of Oklahoma College Of International Studies for exceptional international students for the academic year 2022-2023.

This scholarship worth $200 is sponsored by the Norman Lions Club of CIS for exceptional international students that are already a part of the University of Oklahoma. It is offered to ensure that international students become exposed to one of a number of service clubs that represent a unique aspect of American culture.

The College of International Studies aspires to be a national center of excellence and innovation in international education. CIS is a part of the University of Oklahoma, that 133rd among National Universities.

Why choose to study at the University of Oklahoma College of International Studies? CIS Strives to broaden international exchange and research partnerships and to enhance the global fluency of its students so they can become compassionate, open-minded global citizens and leaders.

Application Deadline: 15th December 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Oklahoma College of International Studies

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate or Graduate

Award: $200

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Students of foreign nationalities are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Any degree programme available at OU CIS can be applied for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be international students from the University of Oklahoma during the months of October, November, February, March, and April.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students can apply to the university through the official university portal, Common Application, or Coalition Application. Students interested to apply for the opportunity must contact Courtney Crowder for application information.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Letter of recommendation

Transcripts

Passport page

Financial support documentation

Admission Requirements: Applicants need to have a minimum 3.0 GPA and must be at least 17 years of age.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 79

IELTS – 6.5

Duolingo – 100

Pearson – 53

Benefits

The selected international candidates will be given a scholarship of $200 by the Norman Lions Club at the University Of Oklahoma College Of International Studies.

Apply Now