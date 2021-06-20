New Zealand International Scholarships at University of Canterbury – New Zealand, 2021

The University of Canterbury offers a range of scholarships for international students intending to enrol in a degree program at the Institution.

Application Deadlines: Not specified

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Number of Awardees: 25

Duration of Scholarship: One (1) year

Value of Award: $15,000

Eligibility:

Applicants must be International students

Applicants must be completing, or have completed on or after 1 January of the year before the year of application, through an overseas institution or at the UC International College (UCIC), a university entrance-level qualification that permits entry into a University of Canterbury undergraduate degree programme.

Also Apply: John Fitzsimons Memorial International Awards at University of Strathclyde – UK 2020

How to Apply: Click Here to Begin Application Process

Visit The Official Website For More Information