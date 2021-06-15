MSc in Financial Technology international awards at University of Birmingham, UK

If you wish to pursue your master’s degree in the UK, apply for the MSc in Financial Technology Scholarships at the University of Birmingham for the academic year 2021-2022.

This programme specific support will be provided to home and overseas students who want to undertake a MSc in Financial Technology at Birmingham. Students who hold relevant qualifications and have been accepted by University of Birmingham are eligible to receive partial or full tuition fee coverage under this application .

The University of Birmingham, a public research university, is one of the top public universities in Birmingham that is ranked 87th in QS Global World Rankings 2021 and holds an intention to be recognised as one of the world’s leading universities. It is committed to carrying out research that is world leading in its originality, significance and rigour.

Why choose to study at the University of Birmingham? University of Birmingham is a global leading university that is listed under the top 1% of universities across the world. The programmes offered at Birmingham are designed in a way that highlights the quality of education required in today’s world, not just on paper but also practically. Students at Birmingham are taught by academic faculties who are also world-leading researchers which is a huge advantage for the students.

Application Deadline: 30th July, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Birmingham

Department: NA

Course Level: Master

Award: Tuition fees

Number of Awards: NA

Nationality: Domestic and International

The award can be taken in the United Kingdom

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: UK locals and students entering from all countries are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Applicants can apply for a MSc in Financial Technology at Birmingham.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must have received and offer letter for the MSc. in Financial Technology programme by the university.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Interested students can apply for the course of their choice either via UCAS or the online application portal of the university. Students who receive an offer letter will receive a mail regarding the application for the opportunity .

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university: The applicants must submit the following documents:

High school transcripts

Letter of recommendation

Letter of motivation

References

Admission Requirements: The applicants must already have, or expect to receive, a first or upper second class honours degree (2.i) or equivalent to be admitted in an MSc programme at Birmingham.

Language Requirement: The applicants must attain minimum required scores on the following English language proficiency tests:

IELTS – 6.5

TOEFL – 88

PTE – 51

CAEL –169

Duolingo – 109

Benefits

The applicants selected for this application will be given $2,500 or full tuition fee towards study MSc. in Financial Technology at Birmingham.

