Microsoft Internship Program 2021 (Fully Funded) – Apply

Ongoing is the applications for the Microsoft Internship Program 2021. The Microsoft University Internship is a Fully Funded Internship for all the International Students who are Undergraduate Students or Graduate Students. All the Expenses will be covered by Microsoft. The duration of the internship is a minimum of 1 Month and a Maximum of 6 Months Depending on the Location and Internship Type.
The Internship at Microsoft is open to Current Students in Bachelor’s, Master’s, MBA, PhD Programs. This is an amazing opportunity for students from all over the world and anyone can join from any country. All candidates are highly encouraged to apply for the Microsoft Internship Program. There is No Registration or sign up Fee.
There is No Requirement for any Language Test Like IELTS or TOEFL for this Internship Program. Other than Microsoft you can also check Some Most Powerful Internships around the world. Imagine yourself as a Microsoft intern. Join Microsoft today, and help us innovate and shape the business of tomorrow. The Full Detailed Information about the Microsoft University is given below.
Details About Microsoft Internship Program 2021
- Company: Microsoft
- Internship Duration: 1 Month to 6 Months
- Internship For: Bachelor’s, Master’s, MBA, PhD
- Financial Coverage: Fully Funded
Financial Coverage
As an intern, you will receive the Following Benefits:
- Competitive Pay/Month
- Relocation Benefits (Travel Allowance)
- and many other amazing perks
Internship Locations
The Internships are Available in Redmond, WA and Bay Area, CA in the USA, as well as in our Garage Internship Programs in Cambridge, MA, USA and Vancouver, BC, Canada.
Internship Fields
Internship opportunities vary depending on education level and/or location. We offer internship roles in the following areas including but not limited to:
- Engineering (Software Engineer, Program Manager, Product Planning, Programmer Writer, Technical Writer, Services Engineering)
- Hardware Engineering
- UX Design
- Supply Chain
- Data and Applied Science
- IT Operations
- Finance
- Marketing
- Sales
- Services (Consultant, Support Engineer, Technical Account Manager, Technical Evangelist)
Deadline
There is No Deadline for the Internship. The Internship is open throughout the Year. You can apply for the Microsoft Internship at any time.
How to Apply
The Application Process is Online. To apply for the Internship. Please Visit the Official Website for the Microsoft University Internship Program.
