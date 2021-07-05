Microsoft Internship Program 2021 (Fully Funded) – Apply

Ongoing is the applications for the Microsoft Internship Program 2021. The Microsoft University Internship is a Fully Funded Internship for all the International Students who are Undergraduate Students or Graduate Students. All the Expenses will be covered by Microsoft. The duration of the internship is a minimum of 1 Month and a Maximum of 6 Months Depending on the Location and Internship Type.

The Internship at Microsoft is open to Current Students in Bachelor’s, Master’s, MBA, PhD Programs. This is an amazing opportunity for students from all over the world and anyone can join from any country. All candidates are highly encouraged to apply for the Microsoft Internship Program. There is No Registration or sign up Fee.

There is No Requirement for any Language Test Like IELTS or TOEFL for this Internship Program. Other than Microsoft you can also check Some Most Powerful Internships around the world. Imagine yourself as a Microsoft intern. Join Microsoft today, and help us innovate and shape the business of tomorrow. The Full Detailed Information about the Microsoft University is given below.

Details About Microsoft Internship Program 2021

Company: Microsoft

Microsoft Internship Duration: 1 Month to 6 Months

1 Month to 6 Months Internship For: Bachelor’s, Master’s, MBA, PhD

Bachelor’s, Master’s, MBA, PhD Financial Coverage: Fully Funded

Financial Coverage

As an intern, you will receive the Following Benefits:

Competitive Pay/Month

Relocation Benefits (Travel Allowance)

and many other amazing perks

Internship Locations

The Internships are Available in Redmond, WA and Bay Area, CA in the USA, as well as in our Garage Internship Programs in Cambridge, MA, USA and Vancouver, BC, Canada .

Internship Fields

Internship opportunities vary depending on education level and/or location. We offer internship roles in the following areas including but not limited to:

Engineering (Software Engineer, Program Manager, Product Planning, Programmer Writer, Technical Writer, Services Engineering)

Hardware Engineering

UX Design

Supply Chain

Data and Applied Science

IT Operations

Finance

Marketing

Sales

Services (Consultant, Support Engineer, Technical Account Manager, Technical Evangelist)

Deadline

There is No Deadline for the Internship. The Internship is open throughout the Year. You can apply for the Microsoft Internship at any time.

How to Apply

The Application Process is Online. To apply for the Internship. Please Visit the Official Website for the Microsoft University Internship Program.