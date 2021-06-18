MBA Female Leader of the Future International Scholarship in UK

To develop a new generation of leaders in the field of business administration, the University of Strathclyde is granting an extremely exciting MBA Female Leader of the Future Scholarship.

The programme seeks to support highly motivated students who choose to pursue an MBA at the university in the UK.

Strathclyde University is a leading worldwide technical university in the UK. It offers a range of opportunities including summer jobs, campus activities, part-time roles, internships and degrees of study.

Why study at the University of Strathclyde? At this university, students are encouraged to question established thinking and explore their own interests through independent research. They offers a range of skills and supports students in their careers after their education.

Application Deadline: 1 September 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Strathclyde

Department: Strathclyde Business School

Course Level: Masters

Award: £5000

Number of Awards: One

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the UK

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: UK, EU, EEA, UK and Islands, RUK, International

Eligible Course or Subjects: MBA degree programme.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

This scholarship is open to applicants holding an offer of a place on the part-time MBA October 2021 intake.

Candidates must demonstrate through their ideas, experience and achievements that they are an excellent team player, with a strong vision for the future. Leadership/management skills or potential, overall quality of the application and financial need will also be considered.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Aspirants must have to enroll in the postgraduate degree programme at the university. After that, you have to complete the online application form.

Supporting Documents: Submit a 1000 word statement supplied by each candidate that should state which scholarship you wish to be considered for and should clearly articulate how you meet the program criteria.

Admission Requirements: Aspirants will need a good honours or bachelors degree qualification from a British university or another equivalent qualification.

Language Requirement: The university accepts a number of English language tests as proof of proficiency in English:

IELTS (Academic): 6.5 overall (no individual band less than 5.5)

Faculty of Science: IELTS (Academic): 6.0 overall (no individual band less than 5.5)

Benefits

The University of Strathclyde will provide the award amount of £5000 for applicants to cover their study expenses in the UK.

Apply Now