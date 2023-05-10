Kendall College at NLU International Opportunity Scholarships in USA – Apply Now

To give much-deserved recognition to academically bright students, Kendall College is launching its Kendall College at NLU International Opportunity Scholarships, which will be awarded for the academic year 2023-2024.

The purpose of the award is to encourage and reward international or transfer students who want to study undergraduate coursework programs at Kendall College. The scholars will receive an annual, renewable scholarship equal to 25% of the full-time tuition rate (valued at up to $24,964* ).

Kendall College at National Louis University is a renowned institution located in Chicago, Illinois, United States. It is known for offering high-quality education in hospitality management, culinary arts, business, and education. The college has state-of-the-art facilities that provide students with hands-on training, and its faculty comprises experienced professionals who are experts in their respective fields. Kendall College has a diverse student population, and it is committed to providing an inclusive environment that fosters intellectual growth and development.

Why study at Kendall College? Kendall College has a diverse student population, and it is committed to providing an inclusive environment that fosters intellectual growth and development. It is an excellent choice for students who seek a well-rounded education and practical skills that prepare them for their careers.

Application Deadline: Open

Brief Description

University or Organization: National Louis University

Department: Kendall College

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: 25% tuition fee

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the United States

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate degree program in Culinary Arts or Baking and Pastry.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

Available to international students only

Students are only eligible to receive one NLU resource per academic year

NLU scholarships can only be used to cover tuition costs and are not refundable to the student

Students must maintain full-time status (14+ credits/term) and continuous enrollment (Summer optional)

Students must maintain a minimum GPA of 2.0

Students must adhere to all university policies in order to remain eligible to receive NLU scholarships.

Application

Application Process: Apply for admission using NLU’s online application at www.nl.edu/applyonline

This scholarship will be automatically applied to students’ accounts upon acceptance into the programs

Apply Now