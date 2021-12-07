International Scholarships at University of Cincinnati – USA, 2022

The University of Cincinnati is offering International Scholarships to high achieving students who are interested in studying a degree program at the Institution.

Why study at the University of Cincinnati? It is one of the top public institutions in the United States, with a significant educational influence. Students at the University of Cincinnati benefit from both academic achievement and practical experience. UC is a world-class public urban research university dedicated to quality and diversity in its students, faculty, staff, and activities.

Also Apply: 2020 Excellence Merit International Scholarship at Macromedia University of Applied Sciences – Germany

Application Deadline: March 1, 2022

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate course

Value of Awards:$8,000 per academic year

Number of Awards: Not known

Eligibility: An overseas applicant will be considered for the grant on the basis of the following requirements;

Students whose entire high school was completed outside the U.S.

Students entering UC directly from a university outside of the U.S.

Students entering UC through Conditional Admission

Foreign nationals who have completed (or are completing) an Associate’s degree from an accredited university or community college in the U.S. or outside of the U.S.

Foreign national transfer students who have earned at least 24 semester hours of university-level course credit at a university outside of the U.S.

Also Apply: 2017 Undergraduate Scholarships At Hult International Business School

How to Apply: Applicants can apply to UC through its official portal or through the Common Application Students who are offered admission at UC will be considered.

Visit The Official Website For More Information