Ignacy ?ukasiewicz Scholarships for International Students at University of Lodz, Poland

Earn a masters or PhD degree from one of the leading universities in Poland by applying for the Ignacy ?ukasiewicz Scholarships at the University of Lodz for the academic year 2021-2022.

International applicants from any of the mentioned eligible countries can apply to receive this award if they undertake a master or PhD programme in natural and technical science at the University of Lodz. Applicants are required to hold relevant qualifications.

The University of Lodz, founded in 1945, is a public research university ranked 801-1000 in QS Global World Rankings 2021. The university strives to become a recognizable and attractive research and didactic centre in the European Research Area and educate active global citizens, who think critically, understand the complexity and the diversity of perspectives which underline most global problems.

Why choose to study at the University of Lodz? University of Lodz ensure high quality of instructions that are given to students. These instructions are combined with modern programmes adapted to the changing demands of the labour market. Being the oldest and most recognized institution of its kind in Poland, it has build an academic community around the values of respect for cultural, religious and community identities as well as social sensitivity.

Application Deadline: 15th July, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Lodz

Department: NA

Course Level: Master and PhD

Award: Living expenses

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Poland

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Angola, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Kenya, Colombia, Mexico, Myanmar, Mongolia, Mozambique, Nigeria, Palestine, South Africa, Senegal, Tanzania and Vietnam.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Applicants can apply for a Master’s or PhD programme in natural sciences and technical sciences at Lodz.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must have submitted an application in the desired programme and must be accepted in the same at Lodz.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students are required to register themselves on the university application portal and login to complete the application process. Accepted applicants will be guided regarding the application for the opportunity .

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Academic transcripts

Health insurance

Cover letter

Transcript of Records

Original school certificates and diplomas

Admission Requirements: The applicants are required to hold a relevant BSc. Qualification to be accepted in a Master or PhD programme in natural sciences and technical sciences at Lodz.

Language Requirement: The applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 87

TOEFL CBT – 180

TOEF PBT -510

IELTS – 6.0

TWE – 3.5

TOEIC – 700

TSE – 50

Benefits

The winner of this application will be rewarded financial assistance towards specific aspects of cost of studying a master or PhD programme in Poland at Lodz like resettlement allowance, thesis preparation, etc.

Apply Now